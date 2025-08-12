Militarie Gun announces new album, ﻿'God Save the Gun'

Militarie Gun has announced a new album, God Save the Gun.

The record drops Oct. 17, and is described as "an absurdist guide to the intersection of self-destruction and self-belief."

"I thought I was playing a character, but it was becoming my reality," says frontman Ian Shelton. "Right before recording, it hit me that I was really losing control and needed to do something about it. I looked at the record as a whole and could see that it was a note to myself – when I read back those lyrics, I could clearly see they're saying, 'Yeah man, you're f****** up.'"

Along with the album news, Militarie Gun's put out a new single called "B A D I D E A."

God Save the Gun is the sophomore follow-up to Militarie Gun's 2023 full-length debut, Life Under the Gun, which spawned the single "Do It Faster."

Militarie Gun is playing live shows throughout September and October, including at Chicago's Riot Fest.

