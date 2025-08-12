Militarie Gun announces new album, ﻿'God Save the Gun'

'God Save the Gun' album artwork. Loma Vista Recordings
By Josh Johnson

Militarie Gun has announced a new album, God Save the Gun.

The record drops Oct. 17, and is described as "an absurdist guide to the intersection of self-destruction and self-belief."

"I thought I was playing a character, but it was becoming my reality," says frontman Ian Shelton. "Right before recording, it hit me that I was really losing control and needed to do something about it. I looked at the record as a whole and could see that it was a note to myself – when I read back those lyrics, I could clearly see they're saying, 'Yeah man, you're f****** up.'"

Along with the album news, Militarie Gun's put out a new single called "B A D I D E A."

God Save the Gun is the sophomore follow-up to Militarie Gun's 2023 full-length debut, Life Under the Gun, which spawned the single "Do It Faster."

Militarie Gun is playing live shows throughout September and October, including at Chicago's Riot Fest.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!