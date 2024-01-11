Mike Shinoda premieres Berlin edition of ﻿'Already Over Sessions'﻿ series

Mike Shinoda has premiered the latest installment of his Already Over Sessions.

In each episode, the Linkin Park member recruits local musicians from a particular city to join him for a one-off performance of his new solo single, "Already Over." After trips to Los Angeles, London and Sydney, Shinoda's now brought the Already Over Sessions to Berlin.

"In making 'Already Over,' I wrote and played all the instruments myself," Shinoda shares. "But to play it live, I loved the idea of playing with a range of talented musicians who were all 'locals.' This is the first and only time we all played together."

The Berlin performance of "Already Over" features vocalist Damona singing the second verse in German. The session also includes a rendition of another Shinoda solo tune, "In My Head."

You can watch the Already Over Sessions streaming now on YouTube.

