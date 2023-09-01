Mike Shinoda gets a buzz cut in possible new music teaser

David Wolff - Patrick/Redferns

By Josh Johnson

Mike Shinoda seemingly has a new hairstyle and new music on the way.

In a Facebook post, the Linkin Park member shares a video of what appears to be him buzzing off his hair. The caption for the red-tinted clip simply reads, "soon."

Fans in the comments are speculating that Shinoda is teasing fresh material. Shinoda last put out music with his March single "In My Head," which he recorded for the Scream VI soundtrack. He also co-wrote pop star Demi Lovato's song for the horror movie, "Still Alive."

Linkin Park, meanwhile, released a 20th anniversary reissue of their 2003 sophomore album Meteora in April. The collection includes the unearthed single "Lost," which features lead vocals by the late Chester Bennington.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!