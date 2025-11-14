Mike Patton announces debut headlining tour with AVTT/PTTN

Mike Patton has announced his debut headlining tour with AVTT/PTTN, the Faith No More frontman's new collaborative project with the folk band The Avett Brothers.

The outing launches April 9 in Louisville, Kentucky, and wraps up June 20 in Waukegan, Illinois. Presales begin Nov. 18 at noon local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public starting Nov. 21.

AVTT/PTTN will also be performing at the Big Ears festival in March in Knoxville, Tennessee.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, check out Patton or The Avett Brothers' Facebook pages.

The debut AVTT/PTTN album dropped Friday. They're celebrating the record with a Q&A and performance event in New York City on Nov. 25, followed by a performance on NBC's The Tonight Show on Nov. 26.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.