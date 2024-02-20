MGMT shares new ﻿'Loss of Life'﻿ tack, "Dancing in Babylon"

Mom+Pop

By Josh Johnson

MGMT has shared a new song called "Dancing in Babylon," a track off the band's upcoming album, Loss of Life.

You can listen to "Dancing in Babylon," which features Christine and the Queens, now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

Loss of Life, the follow-up to 2018's Little Dark Age, is due out February 23. It also includes the songs "Mother Nature," "Bubblegum Dog" and "Nothing to Declare."

MGMT will celebrate the arrival of Loss of Life in partnership with Pitchblack Playback, which puts on listening parties in the dark. Events will take place in New York City on February 21 and Los Angeles on February 22, as well as in London, Paris, Mexico City and Sydney. The LA event will stream live on Veeps.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!