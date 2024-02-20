MGMT shares new ﻿'Loss of Life'﻿ tack, "Dancing in Babylon"

MGMT has shared a new song called "Dancing in Babylon," a track off the band's upcoming album, Loss of Life.

You can listen to "Dancing in Babylon," which features Christine and the Queens, now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

Loss of Life, the follow-up to 2018's Little Dark Age, is due out February 23. It also includes the songs "Mother Nature," "Bubblegum Dog" and "Nothing to Declare."

MGMT will celebrate the arrival of Loss of Life in partnership with Pitchblack Playback, which puts on listening parties in the dark. Events will take place in New York City on February 21 and Los Angeles on February 22, as well as in London, Paris, Mexico City and Sydney. The LA event will stream live on Veeps.

