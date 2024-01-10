MGMT shares new '﻿Loss of Life﻿' track, "Nothing to Declare"

MGMT has shared a new song called "Nothing to Declare," a track off their upcoming album, Loss of Life.

"Nothing to Declare" is available now via digital outlets and is accompanied by a video starring Inga Petry, a college student who has upper limb aplasia, meaning she was born without arms. You can watch that streaming now on YouTube.

Loss of Life, the follow-up to 2018's Little Dark Age, drops February 23. It also includes the songs "Mother Nature" and "Bubblegum Dog."

