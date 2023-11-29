MGMT shares new ﻿'Loss of Life'﻿ song, "Bubblegum Dog"

MGMT has shared a new song called "Bubblegum Dog," a track off the band's upcoming album, Loss of Life.

You can listen to "Bubblegum Dog" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying '90s-inspired video streaming now on YouTube.

"We all saw the video for 'Bubblegum Dog' as an opportunity to combine the charming, DIY, surreal, cardboard craft aesthetic of shows like Yo Gabba Gabba! and The Mighty Boosh with these ultra-serious grunge videos we grew up watching on MTV," say co-directors Julia Vickerman and Tom Scharpling. "All that heavy, brooding angst smashed up against absurd childlike fun."

Loss of Life, the first MGMT album since 2018's Little Dark Age, arrives February 23. It also includes the previously released single "Mother Nature."

