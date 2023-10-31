MGMT details new album, ﻿'Loss of Life'

MGMT has announced a new album called Loss of Life.

The fifth studio effort from the "Time to Pretend" outfit — and their first since 2018's Little Dark Age — is due out February 23.

"We are over the moon about this collection of songs and feel very happy to unleash it onto the world," MGMT says. "It is an album that brandishes the power of love in the face of inevitable human death and decay, and hopes to encourage collective comfort in remembering the universe's inextinguishable yet often brutal desire to find balance and harmony. Or something. We hope you truly dig it!"

You can listen to the first single, "Mother Nature," now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

Here's the Loss of Life track list:

"Loss of Life, Pt. 2"

"Mother Nature"

"Dancing in Babylon" feat. Christine and the Queens

"People in the Streets"

"Bubblegum Dog"

"Nothing to Declare"

"Nothing Changes"

"Phradie's Song"

"I Wish I Was Joking"

"Loss of Life"

