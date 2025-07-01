Mgk shares 'sad version' of 'clichè' single

MACHINE GUN KELLY ABC/Jeff Neira (Jeff Neira/ABC)
By Josh Johnson

Machine Gun Kelly is getting in touch with his feelings with the newly unveiled "sad version" of his latest single, "clichè."

The updated recording slows down the tempo from the original as mgk sings earnestly over a mournful piano. You can listen for yourself now via digital platforms.

"Clichè" was first released in May, and is the lead single off mgk's upcoming album, lost americana. Kelly announced the record with a trailer that he's since confirmed is narrated by Bob Dylan.

Lost americana, the follow-up to 2022's mainstream sellout, is due out Aug. 8.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!