Mgk premieres Fred Durst collaboration, 'FIX UR FACE'

"FIX UR FACE" single artwork. (EST 19XX/Interscope Records)
By Josh Johnson

Mgk has premiered a new song called "FIX UR FACE" featuring Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit.

A press release describes the collaboration as bridging "the generational gap between early 2000s nu metal and contemporary alternative."

"Been limping with the bizkit for years, time to do it again," mgk says.

Mgk previously previewed the song live during a show in Australia. Maybe mgk and Durst can perform it together if the "Break Stuff" rocker's festival idea for "the uninvited" with Lil Wayne gets off the ground.

In the meantime, you can watch the video for "FIX UR FACE" on YouTube.

"FIX UR FACE" follows mgk's 2025 album, lost americana. The "bloody valentine" artist will launch a U.S. tour in support of lost americana in May.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

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