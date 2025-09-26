Mgk to celebrate 5th anniversary of 'Tickets To My Downfall' with special releases

Mgk's album Tickets To My Downfall came out Sept. 25, 2020, and he's announced that he'll be celebrating the fifth anniversary of the album for "the rest of this year."

Mgk wrote on Instagram, "5 years ago pop punk came back to life." He added, "we have 5 unreleased songs from that era being mixed rn to release asap, a coffee book of BTS from the recording process, merch, a tour, and more. TICKETS TO MY DOWNFALL I LOVE YOU."

He posted a series of photos from the recording sessions of the album, including shots of Travis Barker, who was the producer, drummer and main collaborator on the project. One of the photos is a text exchange between mgk and Barker; the drummer wrote, "Happy tickets anniversary my brother." Mgk replied, "5 years later i still can't believe it. living like a maniac gave us some really good songs. changed my life forever. love you big bro."

Tickets To My Downfall, which marked mgk's move from rap to pop punk, featured guest appearances by Halsey, Iann Dior, Bert McCracken of The Used, Yungblood, blackbear and Trippie Redd. It was mgk's first #1 album and his first to be RIAA-certified Platinum; it also featured the hit "My Ex's Best Friend."

Mgk's new tour in support of his latest album, Lost Americana, launches Nov. 18 in Glendale, Arizona.

