Mgk announces Lost XX Road Trip to promote new album

Mgk is launching his Lost XX Road Trip Monday night, featuring free pop-up performances in intimate venues across the Midwest.

He'll perform Aug. 11 in Columbus, Ohio; Aug. 12 in Indianapolis; Aug. 13 in Milwaukee; and Aug. 14 in Minneapolis. Each performance will take place in venues with a capacity of a few hundred people. You can sign up at his online store to find out where and when each show will take place.

The shows are in support of mgk's new album Lost Americana, which arrived Aug. 8.

In other mgk news, he appeared on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live! on Sunday night and answered questions from fans, including one about a photo that showed him hugging Sydney Sweeney in Las Vegas.

Host Andy Cohen said, "Kyle P. wants to know if there's any truth to the rumor that you and Sydney Sweeney were more than just friends?"

Mgk replied, "Kyle P ... shut up, dude!"

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.