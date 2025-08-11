Mgk announces Lost XX Road Trip to promote new album

He'll perform Aug. 11 in Columbus, Ohio; Aug. 12 in Indianapolis; Aug. 13 in Milwaukee; and Aug. 14 in Minneapolis. Each performance will take place in venues with a capacity of a few hundred people. You can sign up at his online store to find out where and when each show will take place.
The shows are in support of mgk's new album Lost Americana, which arrived Aug. 8.
In other mgk news, he appeared on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live! on Sunday night and answered questions from fans, including one about a photo that showed him hugging Sydney Sweeney in Las Vegas.
