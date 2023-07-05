Metric teases new song, due out Friday

Metric will be heading into the weekend with some new music.

Emily Haines and company are set to premiere a fresh track on Friday, July 7. You can check out a 17-second preview of the tune, which leans into a more dance-influenced sound, now via Metric's Facebook.

Metric put out a new album, Formentera, in July 2022. It includes the single "All Comes Crashing."

Meanwhile, you can catch Metric live while opening for Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds and Garbage's ongoing co-headlining tour.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.