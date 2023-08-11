Metric shares new '﻿Formentera II﻿' song, "Nothing Is Perfect"

Metric Music International/Thirty Tigers

By Josh Johnson

Metric has premiered a new song called "Nothing Is Perfect," a track off the band's upcoming album, Formentera II.

"['Nothing Is Perfect'] stands out on Formentera II as the lone track that is carried by only acoustic guitar and vocals," frontwoman Emily Haines explains in an email to fans. "We explored soooo many renditions of it during the recording process, but in the end found that everything we tried adding seemed to detract from the essence of it."

You can listen to "Nothing Is Perfect" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

Formentera II, which also features the previously released single "Just the Once," will be released October 13. It's the follow-up to 2022's Formentera.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

