Metric debuts new ﻿'Formentera II'﻿ song, "Who Would You Be for Me"

Metric has debuted a new song called "Who Would You Be for Me," a track off the band's upcoming album, Formentera II.

In an email to fans, frontwoman Emily Haines describes "Who Would You Be for Me" as a "throwback lullaby set in NYC in 2002."

"All the action takes place in Tompkins Square Park, in a subway car, and at the cage on St. Marks Place where I worked as a waitress when we were getting our start," Haines shares.

You can listen to "Who Would You Be for Me" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

Formentera II, the follow-up to 2022's Forementera, is due out October 13. It also includes the songs "Just the Once" and "Nothing Is Perfect."

Metric's also playing a run of shows in the fall celebrating the 20th anniversary of their 2003 debut album, Old World Underground, Where Are You Now?

