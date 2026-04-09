Metric celebrating ﻿'Romanticize the Dive﻿' album release with roller disco party and video shoot

'Romanticize the Dive' album artwork. (Metric Music International/Thirty Tigers)
By Josh Johnson

Metric is headed to the roller rink to celebrate the release of their new album, Romanticize the Dive.

The band has announced a roller disco party at Xanadu Roller Arts in Brooklyn, New York, taking place April 23, the day before Romanticize the Dive drops on April 24.

Metric will be filming a video for the Romanticize the Dive track "Crush Forever" at the event, which will also feature a playback of the whole album.

"Show up in your finest indie sleaze attire and get ready to roll," Metric says.

For more info, check out Metric's social media.

Metric will launch a U.S. tour in June.

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