Metric announces shows celebrating 20th anniversary of debut album

Metric has announced a run of intimate shows to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the band's 2003 debut album, Old World Underground, Where Are You Now?

The outing will hit New York City on October 10 and Los Angeles on October 12, followed by a hometown show in Toronto on October 14. Frontwoman Emily Haines and guitarist Jimmy Shaw will then play a trio of acoustic dates in London, Paris and Berlin before reuniting with the rest of the band for shows in Mexico and Chile in November.

Additionally, the shows will celebrate the release of Metric's new album, Formentera II, due out October 13.

"Set lists will be bonkers," Metric teases.

Tickets go on presale Thursday, September 7, followed by the general sale Friday, September 8, at 10 a.m. local. For all ticket info, visit ILoveMetric.com.

