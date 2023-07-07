Metric announces '﻿Formentera II﻿' album; listen to single "Just the Once" now

Metric Music International/Thirty Tigers

By Josh Johnson

Metric has announced a new album called Formentera II, due out October 13.

As its title suggests, Formentera II is the follow-up and companion to Emily Haines and company's last record, 2022's Formentera.

You can listen to the lead Formentera II single, "Just the Once," now via digital outlets.

"'Just the Once' is regret disco," Metric says. "It's a song for when you need to dance yourself clean."

Metric is currently on tour with Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds and Garbage.

Here's the Formentera II track list:

"Detour Up"
"Just the Once"
"Stone Window"
"Days of Oblivion"
"Who Would You Be for Me"
"Suckers"
"Nothing Is Perfect"
"Descendants"
"Go Ahead and Cry"

