Members of Green Day, The Killers & Jane's Addiction taking part in upcoming Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp

Green Day bassist Mike Dirnt, The Killers guitarist Dave Keuning and Jane's Addiction drummer Stephen Perkins are taking part in an upcoming edition of the Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp.

Attendees will get to learn songs including Green Day's "American Idiot," The Killers' "Mr. Brightside" and Jane's Addiction's "Been Caught Stealing," leading up to performances at the famed Whisky a Go-Go and Viper Room venues.

Additionally, Nickelback's Mike Kroeger will be among the rockstar counselors.

The camp takes place October 17-20 in Los Angeles and is open to musicians of all skill levels. For more info, visit RockCamp.com.

