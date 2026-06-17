Melvins' Dale Crover releases cover of Neil Young's 'Harvest Moon' after starring in original song's video

Dale Crover 'Get Yer Ba-Ba's Out' EP artwork. (Joyful Noise Recordings)
By Josh Johnson

Melvins drummer and onetime Nirvana member Dale Crover has released a cover of the Neil Young song "Harvest Moon," coming full circle on a moment over 30 years in the making.

You see, Crover played a younger version of Young in the video for the original "Harvest Moon," the title track off the folk rock legend's 1992 album. According to Crover's label, Joyful Noise Recordings, he also "crashed Neil's car on set" during the video shoot.

Crover has now put his spin on "Harvest Moon" for an EP titled Get Yer Ba-Ba's Out. His version is also a mash-up with the Melvins song "The Bit."

The "Harvest Moon" cover is out nowGet Yer Ba-Ba's Out will be released Sept. 4.

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