Melvins' Buzz Osborne & Mr. Bungle's Trevor Dunn announce summer tour

Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns

By Josh Johnson

King Buzzo aka Melvins frontman Buzz Osborne and Trevor Dunn of Mr. Bungle are going on tour together.

The acoustic trek, dubbed the King Dunn tour, begins August 1 in Pioneertown, California, and wraps up September 26 in Phoenix.

"I've been waiting a LONG time to do an acoustic tour with Trevor,"  Osborne says. "He's a fantastic player, and has the ability to make his bass sound like an oil tanker crashing into a coral reef."

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 26, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit the record label site Ipecac.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!