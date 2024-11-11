Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly expecting baby: 'Nothing is ever really lost'

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are expecting a baby together.

The Jennifer's Body star revealed that she's pregnant in an Instagram post, which includes a photo of a positive test. The post tags mgk, with whom Fox has been in a relationship since 2020, and is soundtracked by his song "last november."

"Nothing is ever really lost," Fox writes in the caption. "Welcome back."

Fox previously shared that she suffered a pregnancy loss with mgk. In "last november," mgk sings, "One day and another ten weeks/ I never even got to hear your heart beat."

Fox has three children, while mgk has one.

