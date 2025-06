Meet Royel Otis in the 'car' with latest song

Royel Otis has shared a new song called "car," a track off the band's upcoming album, hickey.

"Car," which is out now via digital outlets, marks the second hickey cut to be released, following the lead single "moody."

You can watch the "car" video on YouTube.

"Car" also gives Royel Otis' upcoming meet me in the car tour its name. The headlining outing launches in the U.S. in August.

Hickey, the sophomore Royel Otis album, drops Aug. 22.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.