Meant to riff: Switchfoot taking more guitar-focused approach to next album after Buddy Guy collaboration

By Josh Johnson

If you were looking to rekindle your passion for the electric guitar, jamming with Buddy Guy will certainly help.

That's maybe not the main reason why Switchfoot originally linked up with the blues legend for the collaborative track "Last Man Standing," but that's what ended up happening for frontman Jon Foreman.

"Everyone goes through phases, myself included, and I was kinda bored with the guitar for awhile there," Foreman tells ABC Audio. "This song, this experience with Buddy, certainly reinvigorated my love for my first instrument."

Along with putting out "Last Man Standing," which dropped in February, Switchfoot has been working on a new album. While they don't plan on putting "Last Man Standing" on the record, working with Guy made Foreman "excited to write some riff rock, some blues-influenced rock 'n' roll."

"This track with Buddy kind of helped me reimagine what we could do with the guitar and got me inspired again," Foreman says. "I'm really excited about what we're cooking up."

Foreman also feels that the album will pay tribute to the electric guitar and Switchfoot's shared Southern California roots — Switchfoot is from San Diego, while the guitar company Fender, for example, was founded in Fullerton.

"Our new project I feel like is gonna be an homage to the California garage that brought us the electric guitar," Foreman says. 

