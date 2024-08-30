MCR's Frank Iero premieres video for solo song "2.5mg Just Ain't Enough for Me"

By Josh Johnson

My Chemical Romance guitarist Frank Iero has premiered the video for his solo song "2.5mg Just Ain't Enough for Me."

The clip features throwback footage of Iero performing around the time of his 2014 debut solo album, Stomachaches, sourced from over 2,000 fan submissions. You can watch it streaming on YouTube.

"2.5mg Just Ain't Enough for Me" is a bonus track included on the new 10th anniversary reissue of Stomachaches, which is out now. The set also features covers of Green Day's "Extraordinary Girl" and Johnny Cash's "Walk the Line."

My Chem, meanwhile, is preparing to headline the When We Were Young festival in October, during which they're performing their album The Black Parade in full.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

