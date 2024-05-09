MC5 drummer Dennis Thompson dead at 75

Sonic Revolution: A Celebration Of The MC5 Jim Dyson/Getty Images (Jim Dyson/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

MC5 drummer Dennis Thompson has died at age 75.

A post published Thursday, May 9, on the MC5 Instagram reads, "Drummer Dennis 'Machine Gun' Thompson, engine room of the MC5, died of heart failure this morning in Michigan. Rest in beats."

Formed outside Detroit in 1963, MC5 was massively influential on the burgeoning punk rock scene. They were known particularly for their 1969 album Kick Out the Jams and its title track.

News of Thompson's passing comes just three months after MC5 guitarist Wayne Kramer died in February. Thompson and Kramer were the last two surviving members of the classic Kick Out the Jams lineup.

MC5 is among the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees with the Musical Excellence award.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!