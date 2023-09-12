Maynard James Keenan's A Perfect Circle & Puscifer announce joint tour

Maynard James Keenan bands collide on the newly announced Sessanta tour.

The outing will feature both A Perfect Circle and Puscifer and will begin in Phoenix on Keenan's 60th birthday, April 17, 2024. It'll conclude with two dates at Colorado's famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre, taking place April 25-26. Primus will also be on the bill.

Sessanta is a sequel to Keenan's 2014 Cinquenta 50th birthday celebration at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, which also featured sets from both APC and Puscifer.

“It took some massaging, and some long days in rehearsal, but we managed to seamlessly pull off this three-song rotation at Cinquanta, my 50th birthday shows, at The Greek Theatre in 2014," Keenan says. "Bands aren’t used to simultaneously sharing the stage with other bands, but if anyone can do it, it's Primus, A Perfect Circle, and Puscifer."

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 15. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Puscifer.com.

Keenan will also be on tour with Tool this fall. The outing includes the much-anticipated Power Trip festival taking place October 6-8 in Indio, California, along with AC/DC, Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Iron Maiden and Judas Priest.

