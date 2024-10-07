Maynard James Keenan's Puscifer The Store reopening as Queen B Vinyl Café

By Josh Johnson

Puscifer The Store, the former brick-and-mortar location for all things Maynard James Keenan, is reopening with a new name and location.

Now called the Queen B Vinyl Café, the shop will open Oct. 23 in Cottonwood, Arizona, after moving from Jerome, Arizona.

"Relocating and renaming Puscifer The Store to Queen B Vinyl Café is about more than just a change of location – it is about seizing new possibilities," says Jennifer Keenan, who owns the establishment alongside her husband. "With our new location, we're able to bring more live events to the community, while expanding our food offerings with the addition of both a coffee roaster and ramen house."

The Queen B Vinyl Café will also feature exclusive and rare releases from the MJK bands Tool, A Perfect Circle and Puscifer, as well as a wine bar and a barbershop.

A series of live music events, talks and comedy shows will be held beginning Oct. 23 to celebrate the opening.

