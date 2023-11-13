Maynard James Keenan meets up with Army roommate after 40 years

Activision Kick-Off Party For E3 - Arrivals Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic (Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

By Josh Johnson

Maynard James Keenan met up with his old roommate from his Army days for the first time in 40 years.

The future Tool frontman roomed with Jeffrey Parks while stationed at Fort Sill in Oklahoma. In an Instagram post, Keenan shared a throwback photo of him and Parks from their Army days, as well as new pictures of their reunion.

"For my Birthday this past April, I asked for assistance in tracking down my roommate from the Army," Keenan wrote in the caption. "You all came through. Finally got to see him face to face 40 years later."

"Thank you for your service, Jeffrey," he adds.

Keenan wrote about his time in the Army in his 2016 book, A Perfect Union of Contrary Things.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

