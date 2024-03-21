Maynard James Keenan announces 'Sessanta E.P.P.P.' featuring new APC, Puscifer & Primus songs

Puscifer Entertainment

By Josh Johnson

Maynard James Keenan has announced a new EP ahead of his upcoming 60th birthday Sessanta tour.

The three-track set, dubbed the Sessanta E.P.P.P., will feature one new song from each of the three Sessanta tour bands: A Perfect Circle, Puscifer and Primus. Keenan, who sings in APC and Puscifer, co-wrote each track.

The Sessanta E.P.P.P. will be released March 29 digitally and on vinyl via SessantaLive.com. An exclusive signed vinyl variant will be available at the Sessanta shows, which kick off April 2 in Boston.

Here's the Sessanta E.P.P.P. track list:

"Kindred" -- A Perfect Circle
"No Angel" -- Puscifer
"Pablo's Hippos" -- Primus

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!