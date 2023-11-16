Matty Healy thinks it's an "outrage" The 1975 didn't get a Grammy nomination

Matty Healy is not thrilled with The 1975's lack of Grammy nominations.

Speaking onstage during a recent concert, captured in footage posted to social media, Healy declared, "The fact that we didn't get nominated for a Grammy is a f****** outrage."

Healy added that complaining about not getting Grammy recognition is "not a very tasteful thing to say."

"I'm way past tasteful," he quipped, perhaps an understatement to anyone familiar with his past comments. He then questioned if the Recording Academy is "f****** mental."

"A Brief Inquiry..., I like it when you sleep..., nothing!" Healy continued, referring to The 1975's 2016 and 2018 albums, respectively. "F*** off! D***heads."

Healy also thinks that "About You," a track off The 1975's latest album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language, "on its own merits, deserves a f****** Grammy."

For what it's worth, the Brief Inquiry song "Give Yourself a Try" did get a nomination for Best Rock Song, while I like it when you sleep was up for Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package, though that's probably not a category with which Healy is concerned.

"I don't really care that much," Healy said. "It just winds me up."

Healy ended his comments by saying that controversial rapper Kanye West is "one of my heroes."

"That's an awkward hero to have right now, I understand that," Healy said. "Separate the antisemitism, just think about the self-belief."

