Matty Healy & Ice Spice are "good" following podcast controversy

Matty Healy and Ice Spice are "good" following The 1975's frontman's controversial appearance on a podcast making fun of the viral rapper.

During an episode of The Adam Friedland Show, Healy and the hosts joked about and mocked Ice's ethnicity and did stereotypical impressions of various accents. Healy later offered an apology during a 1975 show in New Zealand, during which he said, "It's not because I'm annoyed that me joking got misconstrued, it's 'cause I don't want Ice Spice to think I'm a d***."

Speaking about Healy's comments for the first time during an interview with Variety, Ice shares, "When I had heard that little podcast or whatever, I was so confused."

"Because I heard 'chubby Chinese lady' or some s*** like that, and I'm like, 'Huh? What does that even mean?'" Ice explains. "First of all, I'm thick. What do you mean Chinese? What?"

"But then they apologized or whatever," she continues. "And the whole time, I didn't really care."

Ice adds that she ran into Healy at a recent party, during which he apologized again.

"[Healy] was like, 'Hey, you OK?' and I'm like, 'Of course,'" she says. "He apologized to me a bunch of times. We're good."

