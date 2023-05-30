Matty Healy brushes off podcast controversy, says comments don’t “actually matter”

The 1975's Matty Healy is brushing off the controversial comments he made during a podcast back in February.

In an interview with The New Yorker, Healy shared his thoughts on the controversy that surrounded his appearance on The Adam Friedland Show podcast, in which he made comments about rapper Ice Spice that many deemed racist.

The comments have picked up steam lately thanks to fans of his rumored girlfriend, Taylor Swift, who recently collaborated with Ice Spice.

In the interview, Healy says his comments don’t “actually matter," noting, “Nobody is sitting there at night slumped at their computer, and their boyfriend comes over and goes, ‘What’s wrong, darling?’ and they go, ‘It’s just this thing with Matty Healy.' That doesn’t happen.”

He says if it does, those people are either “deluded” or “a liar.”

“You’re either lying that you are hurt, or you’re a bit mental for being hurt,” he says. “It’s just people going, ‘Oh, there’s a bad thing over there, let me get as close to it as possible so you can see how good I am.’”

Finally, he noted, “And I kind of want them to do that, because they’re demonstrating something so base level.”

