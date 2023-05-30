Matty Healy brushes off podcast controversy, says comments don’t “actually matter”

Mauricio Santana/Getty Images

By Jill Lances

The 1975's Matty Healy is brushing off the controversial comments he made during a podcast back in February.

In an interview with The New Yorker, Healy shared his thoughts on the controversy that surrounded his appearance on The Adam Friedland Show podcast, in which he made comments about rapper Ice Spice that many deemed racist.

The comments have picked up steam lately thanks to fans of his rumored girlfriend, Taylor Swift, who recently collaborated with Ice Spice.

In the interview, Healy says his comments don’t “actually matter," noting, “Nobody is sitting there at night slumped at their computer, and their boyfriend comes over and goes, ‘What’s wrong, darling?’ and they go, ‘It’s just this thing with Matty Healy.' That doesn’t happen.”

He says if it does, those people are either “deluded” or “a liar.”

“You’re either lying that you are hurt, or you’re a bit mental for being hurt,” he says. “It’s just people going, ‘Oh, there’s a bad thing over there, let me get as close to it as possible so you can see how good I am.’”

Finally, he noted, “And I kind of want them to do that, because they’re demonstrating something so base level.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Circle K Performance Theatre!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!