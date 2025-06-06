Matt Maeson shares new 'Everlasting' single + announces tour dates

Atlantic
By Josh Johnson

Matt Maeson has shared a new single called "Everlasting."

In a statement, the "Hallucinogenics" artist shares that he "wrote 'Everlasting' from a very defeated place."

"I was trying to be a good father, a good husband, a good artist," Maeson says. "I was failing at all of it. I was hardly sleeping, drinking too much and not communicating. Failing in all of these aspects invited a lot of intrusive thoughts. Thoughts that I think many people in my same position have had but I don't hear spoken about very often. They're ugly and uncomfortable but they're real nonetheless."

"I needed to be honest with myself and writing this song gave me the outlet to do that," he continues. "It's a heartbreaking song that in turn, has given me a lot of healing. I hope if there's anyone out there listening in a similar place that it can meet them there and provide some solace."

You can listen to "Everlasting" now and watch its music video on YouTube.

Along with the new track, Maeson has announced a U.S. tour, running from Sept. 26 in Dallas to Nov. 8 in New York City. Presales begin June 10 at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit MattMaeson.com.

Maeson's most recent album is 2022's Never Had to Leave. He also put out a live album in 2024.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

