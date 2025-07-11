Matt Maeson announces new album, '﻿A Quiet and Harmless Living'

Atlantic Records; Credit: Matthew Daniel Siskin
By Josh Johnson

Matt Maeson has announced a new album called A Quiet and Harmless Living.

The third full-length effort from the "Cringe" artist will arrive Sept. 12. It's the follow-up to 2022's Never Had to Leave.

"It was very healing to write this," Maeson says. "I was going through a lot. So, A Quiet and Harmless Living is about deconstruction and figuring out who I am now as a person in a completely different season."

A Quiet and Harmless Living includes the previously released single "Everlasting." A second cut, "Downstairs," is out now.

Maeson will launch a U.S. tour in September.

Here's the A Quiet and Harmless Living track list:
"A Good Start"
"In My Arms"
"Cursive" feat. Manchester Orchestra
"Downstairs"
"Halfway to Whole"
"Everlasting"
"Split Personality Blues"
"Stubborn as Religion"
"Year After Year"
"All My Wars"

(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

