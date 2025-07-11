Matt Maeson announces new album, '﻿A Quiet and Harmless Living'

Matt Maeson has announced a new album called A Quiet and Harmless Living.

The third full-length effort from the "Cringe" artist will arrive Sept. 12. It's the follow-up to 2022's Never Had to Leave.

"It was very healing to write this," Maeson says. "I was going through a lot. So, A Quiet and Harmless Living is about deconstruction and figuring out who I am now as a person in a completely different season."

A Quiet and Harmless Living includes the previously released single "Everlasting." A second cut, "Downstairs," is out now.

Maeson will launch a U.S. tour in September.

Here's the A Quiet and Harmless Living track list:

"A Good Start"

"In My Arms"

"Cursive" feat. Manchester Orchestra

"Downstairs"

"Halfway to Whole"

"Everlasting"

"Split Personality Blues"

"Stubborn as Religion"

"Year After Year"

"All My Wars"

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

