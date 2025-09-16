Matt Cameron talks departure from Pearl Jam: 'It's been fine'

Matt Cameron performs live on stage at Madison Square Garden on September 03, 2024 in New York City. (Jim Bennett/Getty Images)

Drummer Matt Cameron has opened up regarding his departure from Pearl Jam in an interview with Billboard.

Cameron, who played in Soundgarden before joining up with Eddie Vedder and company, announced in July he was leaving the grunge rockers after 27 years in the group.

"I definitely gave them a lot of notice," Cameron says. "I've spoken with [bassist] Jeff [Ament] and [guitarist] Stone [Gossard] a little bit[.] ... It's been fine. Hopefully we'll get back together at some point and have a beer or something."

After announcing his Pearl Jam exit, Cameron clarified that he's "still an active musician" and tells Billboard that he's been working on new original material.

"I'm at a point in my life where I want to redirect my time and energy in a way that is a little bit based on what I want to pursue as an artist at this point," Cameron says.

Cameron also plans to return to the road, though he's not looking to recreate Pearl Jam's marathon performances.

"I was having some issues with [Pearl Jam's] three-hour shows and constant touring and stuff," Cameron adds. "That’s definitely an art form unto itself, to be able to do those types of shows ... I'm at a point now where I want to do a face-melting 70-minute set, and that's kind of what I'm focusing on right now."

Elsewhere in the interview, Cameron speaks on the progress of the new Soundgarden album, which they'd been working on prior to frontman Chris Cornell's death in 2017.

"We're definitely over halfway done with it," Cameron says. "[Guitarist] Kim [Thayil] is in the process of finishing his guitar parts; he wants to make sure they get exactly the way he wants them."

