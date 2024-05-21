Matt Bellamy and Elle Evans welcome baby boy

Matt Bellamy has another "New Born" in his life.

The Muse frontman's wife, Elle Evans, has given birth to their second child, a baby boy named George Julien-Wade Bellamy. George was born on May 12, which, fittingly, was Mother's Day.

"The most special blessing born on Mother's Day & what would've been my late Mother's 60th birthday," Evans shares in an Instagram post. "Named after Matt's Dad George, my Mom Julie, and my cowboy dad Billy Wade Evans. He arrived healthy, happy, and handsome as ever!!!"

The post also features photos of the newly expanded Bellamy family, including shots of Matt and Elle's first child, daughter Lovella, with her baby brother.

"So grateful to my wonderfully perfect husband @mattbellamy for being so supportive & by my side every step of the way!" Evans adds. "It's an honor to bring another brilliant Bellamy into existence!"

Bellamy and Evans got married in 2019 and welcomed Lovella in 2020. Evans revealed she was expecting their second child in March.

Bellamy also has a 12-year-old son, Bingham, with ex Kate Hudson.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.