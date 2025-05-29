Mastodon, TV on the Radio, Pavement headlining 2025 Levitation festival

Mastodon In Concert - Sterling Heights, MI Scott Legato/Getty Images (Scott Legato/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

If you're looking for a mix of metal and alternative, you may want to make your way to Austin.

The Texas capital's Levitation festival has announced its 2025 lineup, which is headlined by Mastodon, TV on the Radio and Pavement.

Levitation 2025 takes place Sept. 26-28. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit Levitation.fm.

Mastodon is currently on tour with Coheed and Cambria, while TV on the Radio is playing festivals, headlining dates and shows with LCD Soundsystem throughout the summer and fall. Pavement doesn't have any other dates on their live schedule, but you can see them on the big screen in their newly premiered Pavements movie.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!