Mastodon, TV on the Radio, Pavement headlining 2025 Levitation festival

If you're looking for a mix of metal and alternative, you may want to make your way to Austin.

The Texas capital's Levitation festival has announced its 2025 lineup, which is headlined by Mastodon, TV on the Radio and Pavement.

Levitation 2025 takes place Sept. 26-28. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit Levitation.fm.

Mastodon is currently on tour with Coheed and Cambria, while TV on the Radio is playing festivals, headlining dates and shows with LCD Soundsystem throughout the summer and fall. Pavement doesn't have any other dates on their live schedule, but you can see them on the big screen in their newly premiered Pavements movie.

