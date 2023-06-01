The Mars Volta's Cedric Bixler-Zavala shares support for wife following Danny Masterson conviction

The Mars Volta's Cedric Bixler-Zavala has shared a post in support of his wife following the conviction of Danny Masterson on two counts of rape.

Chrissie Carnell-Bixler is one of several women who accused the That '70s Show actor of sexual assault. She and Bixler-Zavala have also accused the Church of Scientology, to which Masterson belongs, of covering up allegations against Masterson and of intimidation tactics, including poisoning their family dog.

In an Instagram post sharing a screenshot announcing the news of Masterson's conviction, Bixler-Zavala writes, "In case you've [been] sleeping under a f****** rock placed there by scientology. My wife and the survivors did the unthinkable. Go ahead and send her love. She needs it."

According to Consequence, Bixler-Zavala also wrote, "F*** Scientology. Rot in jail Danny," in a since-deleted post.

Masterson faces up to 30 years to life in prison.

