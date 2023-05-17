Mark Hoppus shares "gratitude and love" amid Blink-182's reunion tour

Mark Hoppus took a break from rocking the bass on Blink-182's reunion tour to share his "gratitude and love" for all the fans who've been showing up.

"These shows are so much fun," Hoppus writes in a tweet. "Holy hell. Thank you to everyone for coming out."

The tour, which officially launched earlier in May following a pair of surprise Coachella sets, marks the band's first live performances with founding member Tom DeLonge, who rejoined last fall, since 2014. It also marks Hoppus' first tour since his 2021 cancer battle.

Blink's next scheduled show takes place Wednesday in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The U.S. leg concludes in mid-July.

