Mark Hoppus says if Blink-182 ended today, 'it'd be OK'

Blink-182 has weathered many storms in its history, including several breakups, Travis Barker's plane crash and Mark Hoppus' cancer battle. That's why Hoppus says if they called it quits, he wouldn't be too broken up about it.

Speaking to The Independent, Hoppus reveals, "You know, if the band dissolved today, if Tom [DeLonge] came to me today and said, 'I'm out. I'm done with Blink,' we would shut the whole thing down and it'd be OK. I'd be filled with nothing but gratitude and joy."

One storm that Blink never weathered, though, was substance abuse. In the interview, Hoppus explains the lack of salacious stories in his memoir, Fahrenheit-182.

"We weren’t really big partiers. Sometimes we’d drink or whatever, but it wasn’t part of our lifestyle," he notes. "People weren’t getting hammered all the time, and there weren’t chicks backstage. People would literally come back, take a look around and be like, ‘This is f****** boring.’”

As for how they resisted the temptations of being one of the biggest bands at the time, Hoppus says, "The band was always too important to us to put it at risk by doing the stuff that we saw had ruined bands. There are so many cautionary tales out there. ... We’ve done a lot of the rock 'n' roll clichés, but luckily, it hasn’t been drugs and alcohol.”

