Marilyn Manson announces first tour following abuse allegations

Marilyn Manson has announced his first tour since being accused of abuse in 2021.

The controversial shock rocker will open for Five Finger Death Punch's just-announced late summer trek, running from August 2 in Hershey, Pennsylvania, to September 19 in Houston. Slaughter to Prevail will also be on the bill.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 15, at 10 a.m. local time, with presales beginning Monday, March 11. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit FiveFingerDeathPunch.com.

In February 2021, actor Evan Rachel Wood, who had previously been engaged to Manson, posted that he had "horrifically abused [her] for years." She made further allegations in the 2022 documentary Phoenix Rising.

Following Wood's initial statement, several more women came forward with allegations against Manson, born Brian Warner, including his former assistant, Ashley Walters, actor Esmé Bianco and model Ashley Morgan Smithline, all of whom filed legal action. Walters' suit was dismissed but has since been appealed, while Bianco's was settled. Smithline recanted her allegations.

Warner has denied all allegations. Since Wood's initial post, he was dropped by his record label and has not performed live. He did make a public appearance in 2021 during a Kanye West listening event.

In 2022, Warner filed a defamation lawsuit against Wood, though several of his claims have been dismissed.

If you are affected by abuse and needing support, or know someone who is, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). You can also chat online at thehotline.org or online.rainn.org, respectively.﻿﻿ ﻿

