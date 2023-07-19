Marilyn Manson pleading no contest to New Hampshire simple assault charges

Marilyn Manson is set to plead no contest to simple assault charges stemming from a 2019 incident during a concert in New Hampshire, according to documents obtained by the Associated Press.

The shock rocker, born Brian Warner, was accused of purposefully spitting and blowing his nose on a videographer who was filming him from the pit during the concert, which took place at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford.

In 2021, the Gilford Police Department issued a warrant for Warner's arrest on two counts of Class A misdemeanor simple assault. Warner initially entered a not guilty plea later that year, and his lawyer blasted the allegations as "ludicrous."

According to the AP, Warner will enter a no contest plea on Thursday, July 20, to one count, while the other is set to be dismissed. In pleading no contest, Warner accepts the charge without admitting guilt and faces a $1,200 fine and 20 hours of community service. The plea deal also requires Warner to not get arrested for the next two years.

The New Hampshire charges came amid allegations of sexual and emotional abuse against Warner, made by his ex Evan Rachel Wood. He was later sued by multiple women, including actor Esmé Bianco, model Ashley Morgan Smithline and his former assistant Ashley Walters. Bianco and Walters' suits were settled and dismissed, respectively, while Smithline retracted her allegations.

Warner has denied all allegations and filed a defamation suit against Wood, who further accused Warner of abuse in the documentary Phoenix Rising.

If you are affected by abuse and needing support, or know someone who is, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). You can also chat online at thehotline.org or online.rainn.org, respectively. ﻿﻿

