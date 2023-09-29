Marilyn Manson settles with Jane Doe over rape lawsuit

Marilyn Manson has reached a settlement with an anonymous Jane Doe who accused him of rape, Rolling Stone and Billboard report.

In a statement, a lawyer for Manson, born Brian Warner, says, "Brian is pleased that, just as previous lawsuits were abandoned without payment or settled for pennies on the dollar, this plaintiff has now agreed to drop her suit in exchange for an insurance payment representing a fraction of her demands and far less than the cost to Brian of proceeding to trial."

Meanwhile, Doe tells Rolling Stone, "I was fully prepared for trial and never in a million years thought I would ever settle, but over the past two-and-a-half years I have silently endured threats, bullying, harassment and various forms of intimidation that have intensified over the past few weeks."

"Marilyn Manson attended my deposition, and I was forced to answer seven hours of aggressive questioning with him staring at me from across the table," Doe continues. "I've been told that this almost never happens, as it's cruel, and that a main reason for it would be to intimidate and inflict emotional distress on a victim.

Doe concludes, "I never cared about money and only ever wanted justice, but if we had gone to trial, I could have lost my right to anonymity and been victim-blamed on a large and public scale. Most importantly I could have risked losing the freedom to tell my story, and that is worth more than anything in the world.”

Doe's suit, which was filed in 2021 and alleges Warner raped her in 2011, came after Warner's ex Evan Rachel Wood publicly accused him of abuse in 2021. Warner was later sued by actor Esmé Bianco, model Ashley Morgan Smithline and his former assistant Ashley Walters. Warner has denied all allegations.

Bianco and Walters' suits were settled and dismissed, respectively, while Smithline retracted her allegations.

If you are affected by abuse and needing support, or know someone who is, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). You can also chat online at thehotline.org or online.rainn.org, respectively.

