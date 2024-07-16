Marilyn Manson accuser shares new statement: "I stand tall, unafraid"

The woman behind a Jane Doe sexual assault lawsuit against Marylin Manson has publicly identified herself as Bianca Allaine Kyne.

Kyne sued Manson, born Brian Warner, in 2023, and accuses him of abusing her at age 16 in New Orleans in 1995 and in New York in 1999 after she turned 18.

In a statement obtained by Rolling Stone, Kyne says, "No longer a nameless victim, I stand before you as Bianca Allaine Kyne, a survivor. Today, I reclaim my voice, a voice stolen for far too long."

"Warner exploited his power and twisted influence to coerce me into his dark desires," she continues. "The young girl he groomed in Louisiana became a victim of his perversion in New York."

Kyne's statement comes after a ruling made earlier in July by a New York judge related to the separation of her New Orleans and New York allegations, with the former moving to a lawsuit in Louisiana.

"For years, I lived under [Warner's] shadow, paralyzed by fear," Kyne says. "But that fear no longer controls me. It has been replaced by an unwavering pursuit of justice. I stand tall, unafraid. This is not just about my personal story. This is about exposing an industry that prioritizes profit over the safety of vulnerable young women."

Warner's lawyer, meanwhile, tells Rolling Stone that the shock rocker "does not know this individual and has no recollection of ever having met her 28 years ago," calling Kyne's allegations "vicious lies."

"He certainly was never intimate with her," Warner's lawyer continues. "She has been shopping her fabricated tale to tabloids and on podcasts for more than three years. But even the most minimal amount of scrutiny reveals the obvious discrepancies in her ever-shifting stories as well as her extensive collusion with other false accusers."

After his ex-fiancée Evan Rachel Wood publicly accused him of abuse in 2021, Warner faced further allegations and lawsuits from multiple women, including former assistant Ashley Walters, actor Esmé Bianco and model Ashley Morgan Smithline. Walters' suit was dismissed but has since been appealed, while Bianco's was settled. Smithline recanted her allegations.

Warner has denied the allegations and sued Wood for defamation in 2022. In August he's set to embark on his first tour since the allegations were made.

