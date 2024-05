The Marías have released two new songs from their upcoming album, Submarine.

The tracks are titled "No One Noticed" and "If Only." You can listen to both now via digital outlets.

Submarine, which also includes the single "Run Your Mouth," is due out May 31. It's the sophomore effort to The Marías' 2021 debut, Cinema, which spawned the single "Hush."

The Marías will launch a U.S. tour in July.

