The Marías announce US tour behind 'Submarine' album

The Marías have announced a U.S. tour supporting their upcoming album, Submarine.

The headlining outing kicks off July 16 in Oakland and will crisscross the country before wrapping up back in California with a Los Angeles show on August 22.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 19, at 10 a.m. local time. Presales begin Tuesday, April 16, at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit TheMarias.us.

Submarine will be released May 31. It includes the single "Run Your Mouth."

