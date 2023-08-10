Malaysia concert organizer demanding over $2 million from The 1975

Future Sound Asia, the organizer of Kuala Lumpur's Good Vibes Festival, is demanding 12.3 million Malaysian ringgit, or over $2 million, from The 1975, Rolling Stone reports.

As previously reported, frontman Matty Healy criticized Malaysia's strict anti-LGBTQ+ laws and kissed bassist Ross MacDonald onstage during their performance at the July festival. The set was cut short, and the festival as a whole was ultimately canceled.

Speaking with Rolling Stone, Future Sound Asia attorney David Matthew says that The 1975 committed breach of contract with their performance.

"They entered into a binding contract with Future Sound Asia to perform and the position of Future Sound Asia, among others, is that this contractual obligation was breached," Matthew says. "Further, Mr. Healy’s representative categorically provided a pre-show written assurance that Mr. Healy and The 1975's live performance 'shall adhere to all local guidelines and regulations' during their set in Malaysia. Unfortunately, the assurance was ignored."

Should The 1975 not pay by August 14, Future Sound Asia will pursue legal action.

Following the incident, The 1975 canceled the remainder of their Asia tour dates. They've since played two U.S. shows, at Chicago's Lollapalooza and in Hawaii. At Lollapalooza, Healy appeared to reference the situation when he told the crowd, "You want my travel tips? Don't go to ... " before his bandmates cut him off. Meanwhile, a TikTok from the Hawaii concert shows Healy saying that he and MacDonald "nearly shaved our heads because we thought we were going to prison."

