Make It Wit Chu: Josh Homme gifts Jack White signature amp

Josh Homme. (Disney/Randy Holmes) Jack White. (ABC/Nicole Wilder)
By Josh Johnson

Jack White can now rock out with a little more Stone Age energy, courtesy of Josh Homme.

The Queens of the Stone Age frontman sent the "Seven Nation Army" rocker one of his signature amps created with the company Peavey.

"Q: How cool is it to open the mail this morning and receive this bad a** little amplifier that Joshua homme designed with Peavey and sent over to me?" White writes in an Instagram post. "A: it's very cool."

"Ye who live either in small closets or in big studios need to check this out," White continues. "This amp must have a Napoleon complex cause It's louder and tougher than its size. Thanks Josh."

Here's another Q: How cool is it to be a famous rock star? A: It's very cool.

Beyond receiving an amp from Homme, White has another connection to QotSA via guitarist Dean Fertita, who he plays with in the band The Dead Weather.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!