The Maine announces 2026 tour dates

The Maine has announced a 2026 U.S. tour.

The headlining outing launches March 24 in Las Vegas and concludes May 2 in Dallas. Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

"We're back for our first headline tour in two years," The Maine writes in an Instagram post. "We can't wait to hear your voices singing the songs that have brought us all together."

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit TheMaineBand.com.

In addition to hitting the road, The Main is working on a new album, the follow-up to 2023's self-titled effort.

